Q&A: Hear from candidates for next sheriff of Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – As South Carolina’s primary elections approach, many eyes are on the race for sheriff in Florence County.

Four candidates have filed their papers to be on the ballot June 9. Republicans Glen Kirby and TJ Joye along with Democrats Darrin Yarborough and Jody Lynch are officially in the running. Frizell Moore says he is running as a petition candidate.

News13’s Matt Fortin sat down with the candidates you’ll see on the ballot come June during virtual interviews, asking each the same set of questions. You can watch the interviews below.

TJ Joye

TJ Joye is one of the two Republican candidates for sheriff that will appear on ballots in June.

A law enforcement veteran, the Lake City resident touted his lengthy experience with the South Carolina Highway Patrol – from which he retired as Lieutenant and Executive Officer. Prior, he worked with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in the Patrol Division and with the Army National Guard as a military police officer.

He’s worked as the Head of School Security and as the athletic director for Carolina Academy in Lake City since 2014.

Joye talked about the values that have been most important to him as he’s worked in public safety.

“Integrity, responsibility, accountability, appearance, looking to par, being sharp,” Joye rattled off. “You can put some, you know, not foolish pride, but some pride back in people and the appearance needs to be enhanced as well.”

Joye also emphasized themes of transparency and honesty, along with his intentions to change things at the patrol division.

“The patrol shifts are going to take priority where they haven’t in years and years,” Joye said. “And I’ve been involved with that for a long time. It’s time for the patrol to be enhanced and stepped up and let’s get the people the service they need.”

Joye mentioned that his leadership experience with the SCHP would be helpful in the sheriff’s role. He added that ultimately, there are a lot of overlaps with the two agencies because it all falls under the umbrella of law enforcement.

Joye said he believes ‘transparency’ and ‘change’ are at top of mind for voters. He says he’s always wanted to run for sheriff.

“Be open with transparency, integrity, man, honesty, you know, and they can say a lot about me. But I’m an honest guy. Now I’m straight to the point,” he said.

Glen Kirby

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby has been a familiar face at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for years.

Now he’s one of the republican candidates for Florence County sheriff.

He’s been in the chief deputy role for six years, but his history of working in Florence County public safety spans over 30 years.

He said it was an easy decision to run for sheriff.

“Because the Florence County Sheriff’s office has been my home,” Chief Kirby said. “I want to be the sheriff because I want to continue in the way we’re going and the way we’re moving toward being more proactive and utilizing… the resources that we have and manpower, and it’s working. So I want to continue to grow that way.”

Chief Kirby talked about the importance of making sure the county’s schools and churches are protected.

He also mentioned the FCSO’s ongoing efforts in curbing the drug issue seen across the nation, including in Florence County.

“You see overdoses, you see these things. I think that’s a big issue with people,” he said. “And I just want people to understand these people have addiction problems. So we’re trying to help them. Not only put them in jail, but trying to help them when we do get them here to get them into some type of rehab so they can overcome this.”

Chief Kirby said it would be a simple transition for him to make into the sheriff’s role. He said he would like to see some reorganizing to make the most of the department while staying ‘inside the budget that we have.’ He said nobody has to lose their job.

He said the FCSO’s drug enforcement unit is doing a great job.

“I have the right experience,” he said. “I’ve been at this department. I can start day one as sheriff.”

Jody Lynch

Jody Lynch is another Florence law enforcement vet who finds herself running to be the county’s sheriff in 2020. She is running as a democrat.

Lynch began her career in the United States Air Force when she was 19, where she worked in security police. She went on to be an officer with the Florence Police Department. Lynch later worked at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, where she started in the SRO program. She worked in many different roles while with FCSO.

More recently, she’s worked in security, running a company called Southern Safety Group.

A focus on kids has defined much of her career in public safety.

“My main values are the children because ultimately the kids are going to be our future,” Lynch said. “I was the former president of the School Resource Officer Association for South Carolina. I know about the importance of the training for officers going in and out of these schools and then the training for the kids.”

Lynch brought up the necessity for community engagement, suggesting she would put a resident deputy program in place as sheriff.

“We have nine county council members,” she explained. “There is no reason why we can’t have nine deputies out there that are assigned to these different regions, like a community oriented policing type situation… Not only will the community put a name with a face, but they’ll be able to build a little bit of ownership.”

She said the program would help to build trust between law enforcement and the public. She said ultimately, she wants to serve her community.

“I want to see where, where I can help the community in the long haul,” she said “You know what, even after I’m not sheriff, I want to still be able to say, ‘Hey, this is my community. I’m here for my community and I never let them down.'”

Darrin Yarborough

You’ll also see Darrin Yarborough’s name on the democratic ticket in June as he runs for sheriff of Florence.

Yarborough comes to the table with 27 years of experience in law enforcement, he told News13 Wednesday in the virtual interview.

He began his career as a corrections officer. After graduating from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in 1995, he worked with Florence PD for three years.

His career continued at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office after that, where he rose through the ranks over the years and worked in different roles.

“The biggest thing that really prepared me is to see how important the administration is,” Yarborough noted. “That’s where I want to start at as the next sheriff for Florence County, because those positions are key to the operation of the sheriff’s office.”

He currently serves as a corporal with Latta PD and as a range officer at Blue Line Shooting Center.

Yarborough touched on many other issues during the interview, such his desire to see changes with patrol.

“The patrol division is the backbone of every department,” he said. “One of the biggest things I want to do is reschedule. I want to reschedule a lot of things on patrol. We hear county, council’s not giving money. You have to work with what you have and the biggest place that we need to start with is patrol.”

He said that he would be accessible if he were to become sheriff, something he says is desired among voters.

“They’re looking for true change,” he said. “They’re looking for a sure that they can be in contact with… And I know I’m that person, because again, I’m always out in the community.”

What’s at stake

The race to be the next sheriff in the hub of the Pee Dee has so far been a hotly contested one.

It’s not hard to spot campaign signs along some of Florence’s busiest avenues like Irby and Palmetto Streets, each emblazoned with a candidate’s name and competing for voters’ attention.

News13 has covered the race every step of the way.

We’ve been at campaign events, covered virtual forums and talked to candidates on the deadline for filing.

The race is all to decide who will head up the largest governmental agency withing Florence County, charged with protecting over 130,000 people.

The race has not been without conflict, though.

For example, Yarborough was fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office in April 2019, just hours after announcing his bid for sheriff. Yarborough claimed at the time it was another example of a sheriff abusing their power. The DCSO simply said that his services were no longer needed. Yarborough filed a lawsuit against the agency earlier this month.

More recently, there were claims exchanged by Joye and the Florence County GOP chair after some controversy surrounding a virtual forum.

Perhaps the biggest headlines that loom over this election are the ones pertaining to the agency’s former sheriff, Kenney Boone.

The 2020 race for sheriff comes on the heels of a tumultuous time for the FCSO, one that saw the ousting of now former sheriff Kenney Boone.

Kenney Boone appears before a judge in Sumter

Boone was first elected sheriff in 2004, and took office in 2005.

He pleaded guilty in January to misconduct in office and embezzlement charges during a court appearance in Sumter. He was officially removed from office by Governor Henry McMaster the same day. Boone received a jail sentence of five years suspended to one day already served. He was also ordered to five years of probation, to pay approximately $17,000 in restitution and attend substance abuse counseling.

Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone appears in a Florence County courtroom on February 4, 2020. (WBTW)

He’s since faced other charges after allegedly using a baseball bat to hit a cat and other items during a domestic incident in February. He faced two charges after the incident in Florence County and a probation violation charge in Darlington County.

By March, the embattled former sheriff was facing new legal issues. A prosecutor with the Attorney General’s office said Boone violated a no-contact order in his bond by going to a gym in Florence where his wife went.

A judge decided in March Boone was to spend nine months in prison. His probation was revoked because of the domestic incident, the state AG’s office said.

Governor McMaster appointed William “Billy” Barnes as interim sheriff in Florence in April 2019, after Boone’s initial indictment. Sheriff Barnes is not running in 2020.

When and how to vote

South Carolina’s local election primaries have not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be held on Tuesday, June 9.

On May 13, Governor McMaster signed legislation which authorizes any voter to vote absentee in any election in June 2020, according to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission.

Election officials have numerous safety precautions in the works ahead of voting day.

You can learn more about where and how to vote from the South Carolina Election Commission.

