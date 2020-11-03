Race for Marlboro County Sheriff

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The race for the sheriff of Marlboro County is currently underway.

Henry Love (R) and incumbent Sheriff Charles Lemon (D) both say campainging this year was unlike any other.

Love says that going door to door wasn’t an option once the pandemic hit and that many of his campaign events happened on Facebook Live to reach voters he couldn’t meet in person.

If elected, lowering the county’s crime rate will be his biggest priority, as well as communicating with families of victims.

“We need a real change. We got drugs being sold on the streets in broad daylight every day. Everybody sees it,” Love says. “We got gang issues. The crime is outrageous. We need a crime watch program. We got a bunch of cold cases that need to be solved and nobody’s doing nothing.”

Sheriff Charles Lemon is running for re-election. This is his thirty-fifth consecutive year working for the department.

Lemon says the good work of his deputies and commitment to the county prove his leadership is strong.

“Served as chief deputy for 12 years and served as Marlboro County Sheriff for four years. Certainly, my track record speaks for itself, and may the work that I’ve done speak for me,” Lemon says, “When I say that my department has done an excellent job. It’s all over the state of South Carolina, certainly, we are short-handed, but we are hanging in and holding on.”

Voters in Marlboro County so far haven’t had to wait long to cast thier ballots.

LATEST HEADLINES: