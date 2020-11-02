Record number of absentee ballots returned in Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Over 1 million absentee ballots were returned in South Carolina and over 99,000 in Horry County.

According to SCVOTES.ORG, in South Carolina, 1,314,000 ballots were issued, and 1,274,000 returned. In 2016, 517,000 were issued and 503,000 returned.

In 2016, Horry County issued 11,514 in person and 8,345 by mail. This year there have been 64,206 in person and 34,959 by mail.

“That’s huge…that shows we need early voting in South Carolina because that’s exactly what this is. When the governor opened it up with the pandemic that anyone could vote absentee people are using it as the opportunity to vote early,” said Sandy Martin, the Horry County Voters and Registration and Elections Office Director.

Martin said if you requested an absentee ballot and didn’t receive it in the mail yet but still want to vote, you still can.

“They can come to one of the sites and vote today but if they go to the polls tomorrow they’re going to have vote only paper ballot until we can prove the other one didn’t come back and then it would be counted,” Martin said.

If someone chooses to do that, Sandy says to then destroy the absentee ballot that wasn’t used.

Starting Tuesday, absentee ballots can only returned to the Horry County Voters and Registration and Elections Office in Conway. If it’s returned elsewhere, the ballot won’t be counted.

To find your polling location, you can go to SCVOTES.ORG.