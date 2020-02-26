Rep. James Clyburn officially endorses Joe Biden ahead of S.C. primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn officially endorsed Joe Biden in the race for the White House.
The Lowcountry representative made the announcement during a press conference at Trident Technical College Wednesday morning.
Clyburn said he has known who he wants to back for some time, but promised the DNC and others that he would wait until after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate which happened at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston.
Count on News13 for updates from Saturday’s primary.
