Rep. James Clyburn officially endorses Joe Biden ahead of S.C. primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn officially endorsed Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

The Lowcountry representative made the announcement during a press conference at Trident Technical College Wednesday morning.

I know Joe Biden.



I know his character, his heart, and his record.



Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina.



We know Joe. But more importantly, he knows us.



In South Carolina, we choose presidents.



I’m calling on you to stand with @JoeBiden. — Jim Clyburn SC-06 (@ClyburnSC06) February 26, 2020

Clyburn said he has known who he wants to back for some time, but promised the DNC and others that he would wait until after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate which happened at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston.

