Rep. James Clyburn officially endorses Joe Biden ahead of S.C. primary

Elections
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn officially endorsed Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

The Lowcountry representative made the announcement during a press conference at Trident Technical College Wednesday morning.

Clyburn said he has known who he wants to back for some time, but promised the DNC and others that he would wait until after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate which happened at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston.

SC Representative James E. Clyburn (District 6). Courtesy: Clyburn’s website- https://clyburn.house.gov/about-me.

Count on News13 for updates from Saturday’s primary.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories