Rep. Tom Rice wins 5th term in US House to represent Myrtle Beach area



COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, has won a fifth term in the U.S. House, remaining the only representative that his South Carolina district has ever had.

Rice defeated Democrat Melissa Watson in the district that stretches from Darlington to Florence to Myrtle Beach. It was drawn in 2012 when South Carolina gained enough population to get a new district.

Rice has won every race.

Wilson is a teacher who promised to work for economic development, education and infrastructure.

Rice is pushing a proposal that would cut the bill for meals eaten in restaurants on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in half, with the government reimbursing the eateries.