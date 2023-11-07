SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Unofficial results are in for the Surfside Beach mayoral race between Cindy Keating, Rob Krouse and David Pellegrino.

Unofficial results show Krouse (567 votes, 48%) has won the mayoral election, defeating Pellegrino (472 votes, 40%) and Keating (136 votes, 12%). There will be no runoff despite no one winning 50% of the vote, as Surfside Beach does not do runoffs.

In the Surfside Beach Town Council race, seven people — including two incumbents, ran for three seats. Unofficial results show Harry Kohlmann (624 votes, 19.85%), Shawn Fallon (585 votes, 18.61%) and Skip Walls (507 votes, 16.13%) have won a seat in town council.

Incumbents Paul Holder (360 votes, 11.45%) and Michael Drake (173 votes, 5.5%) received the fewest amount of votes of the seven who ran.

Krouse spoke Tuesday night about his first order of business.

“First thing I want to do is just start to bring the council together,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of division in our town for the last few years and I just want to work and make sure that we’re working toward common goals, putting the residents first.”

Incumbent mayor Bob Hellyer did not file for reelection.

