Runoff race to be held Tuesday for North Myrtle Beach council seat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Trey Skidmore and Ron Nichols will face off Tuesday for a North Myrtle Beach council seat after the race was sent to a runoff when no candidate reached the threshold during the March 2 special election.
Last week the candidates held a forum over Zoom for citizens to get to know them.
Below are profiles of each candidate.
Trey Skidmore
- In favor of people to continue wearing a mask
- How should the city make up revenue lost due to COVID-19?
- Making sure people feel safe to come here. Tourism helps our small businesses
- What do you want to change?
- To give the community a voice
- Why vote for you?
- I want to be there for my community. I serve on this council to help the community.
Ron Nichols
- Wants people to continue wearing masks
- How should the city make up revenue lost due to COVID-19?
- We’re in a good position from a budget standpoint. We’re not doing as good as we could be but not as bad as we think
- What do you want to change?
- People’s perspective of this city. Don’t think people are happy with the way they are governed.
- Why vote for you?
- I listen, I consider, and I act. I have no agenda other than serve the people of North Myrtle Beach.