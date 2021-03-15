Runoff race to be held Tuesday for North Myrtle Beach council seat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Trey Skidmore and Ron Nichols will face off Tuesday for a North Myrtle Beach council seat after the race was sent to a runoff when no candidate reached the threshold during the March 2 special election.

Last week the candidates held a forum over Zoom for citizens to get to know them.

Below are profiles of each candidate.

Trey Skidmore

In favor of people to continue wearing a mask

How should the city make up revenue lost due to COVID-19? Making sure people feel safe to come here. Tourism helps our small businesses

What do you want to change? To give the community a voice

Why vote for you? I want to be there for my community. I serve on this council to help the community.



Ron Nichols