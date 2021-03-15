Runoff race to be held Tuesday for North Myrtle Beach council seat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Trey Skidmore and Ron Nichols will face off Tuesday for a North Myrtle Beach council seat after the race was sent to a runoff when no candidate reached the threshold during the March 2 special election.

Last week the candidates held a forum over Zoom for citizens to get to know them.

Below are profiles of each candidate.

Trey Skidmore

  • In favor of people to continue wearing a mask
  • How should the city make up revenue lost due to COVID-19?
    • Making sure people feel safe to come here. Tourism helps our small businesses
  • What do you want to change?
    • To give the community a voice
  • Why vote for you?
    • I want to be there for my community. I serve on this council to help the community.

Ron Nichols

  • Wants people to continue wearing masks
  • How should the city make up revenue lost due to COVID-19?
    • We’re in a good position from a budget standpoint. We’re not doing as good as we could be but not as bad as we think
  • What do you want to change?
    • People’s perspective of this city. Don’t think people are happy with the way they are governed.
  • Why vote for you?
    • I listen, I consider, and I act. I have no agenda other than serve the people of North Myrtle Beach.

