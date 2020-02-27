Sanders, Steyer discuss funding for infrastructure projects like I-73 during Grand Strand campaign stops

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Senator Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer campaigned on the Grand Strand ahead of the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

In a crowd of nearly 3,000 supporters at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Sen. Sanders shared his vision for the U.S., including reforming the criminal justice system, raising taxes on the wealthy and investing in public education.

“Let us win the Democratic nomination and let us create an economy and a government that works for all of us,” Sen. Sanders said during his rally.

Before his rally, News13’s Chris Spiker sat down with Sen. Sanders to discuss how some of his proposals would affect Grand Strand and Pee Dee residents. One issue was federal funding for large infrastructure projects.

Interstate 73 remains unfunded, as Horry County’s hospitality tax battle continues and state funding for construction is in jeopardy. Supporters of the project say it would bring jobs to the region, increase tourism and provide a hurricane evacuation route.

“Look, it is no great secret that in America, our roads, our bridges, our water systems, our wastewater plants and affordable housing needs a lot of work,” he said.

Steyer held a meet-and-greet and answered questions at Nacho Hippo, a restaurant in the city’s Market Common district. Steyer also held an event in Georgetown earlier in the day.

Steyer spoke about how he would invest in K-12 education, raise the minimum wage and institute racial justice reforms like reparations.

“I am asking for your vote so we can pull this party together, pull this country together, save the world together,” Steyer said to his supporters.

Spiker exclusively spoke to Steyer after the event. He also asked Steyer about the impacts some of his policies would have on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

When also asked about federal infrastructure in the context of I-73, Steyer said projects need to account for climate change, which he calls a national emergency.

“Of course we need to rebuild roads and bridges, but beyond that, we need to do this in a climate-smart way,” he said. “We need a lot more public transportation. We need to build 7,000,000 units of affordable housing, but we need to do it in a climate-smart way.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden will hold a campaign event Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Williams-Brice Building on Coastal Carolina University’s campus in Conway.

