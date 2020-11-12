SC Attorney General joins coalition to call on the Supreme Court to overturn a decision on mail-in ballots in PA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined his counterparts in nine other states asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a decision on mail-in ballots.

That ruling, which was made by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, to allow mail-in ballots to be counted if they are received within three days of Election Day, regardless of the postmark.

“Regardless of your political beliefs, I think we can all agree that states need to follow their election laws,” said AG Wilson. “We’re just asking that all legal votes be counted and illegal votes not be counted.”

The coalition is led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in an effort to find voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. At this point, though, there has not been any substantial evidence.

According to a news release from Wilson’s office, the brief argues that the decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court “exacerbated the risks of ballot fraud,” stating, “it created a post-election window of time during which nefarious actors could wait and see whether the Presidential election would be close, and whether perpetrating fraud in Pennsylvania would be worthwhile.”

It went on to say, “it enhanced the opportunities for fraud by mandating, in a cursory footnote, that late ballots must be counted even when they are not postmarked or have no legible postmark, and thus there is no evidence they were mailed by Election Day.”