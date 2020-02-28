SC Democratic Presidential Primary is Saturday: What you need to know before heading to the polls

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary will be held Saturday. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls:

Polls will be open across South Carolina from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to SC Votes. Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote. South Carolina has an open primary, which means all registered voters can vote in Saturday’s primary.

You can check your voter registration, find your polling place and view a sample ballot on the SC Election Commission’s website here.

Absentee ballots must be returned to county elections offices by 7 p.m. on Saturday, SC Votes also says. Those who requested absentee ballots, but want to vote in person at their polling place must return their un-voted absentee ballot to their county elections office and “receive a letter authorizing you to vote at the polls.” Absentee ballots can’t be returned at polling places.

The following candidates have been certified and will appear on the ballot for Saturday’s primary, SC Votes says:

Joseph R. Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Deval Patrick- has withdrawn, but name will appear on ballot

Andrew Yang- has withdrawn, but name will appear on ballot

John K. Delaney- has withdrawn, but name will appear on ballot

Michael Bennett- has withdrawn, but name will appear on ballot

Cory Booker- has withdrawn, but name will appear on ballot

Voters will be asked to show a form of photo identification at their polling place. SC Votes says this includes:

SC driver’s license

identification card issued by the SC Department of Motor Vehicles- includes the SC Concealed Weapons Permit

SC Voter Registration Card with photo

federal military identification- includes the VA Benefits Card

US passport- includes the US Passport Card

In January, News13 reported there would be changes to several polling locations in Horry County for Saturday’s primary.

Two polling locations in Horry County have changed for the primary, according to the Horry County Voters Registration and Election department.

Burgess #2, which usually votes at the Burgess Community Center, will now vote at St. James Middle School, located at 9775 St. James Rd. in Myrtle Beach. Nixons #3 usually votes at the North Strand Recreation Center, but will now vote at Riverside Elementary School, located at 1283 Highway 57 South in Little River. These changes are temporary for the upcoming elections.

Permanent voting location changes in Horry County are:

Bayboro – Bethany Baptist Church, 3160 Hwy. 45, Loris

Dogwood – Chesterfield Baptist Church, 8591 Hwy. 90, Longs

Red Bluff – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 Hwy. 905, Conway

Socastee #2 – Palmetto Shores Church, 6250 Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach

For voting information in other counties in the News13 area, visit the links below:

In September, the SC Republican Party voted to forgo the 2020 GOP Presidential Preference Primary, saying the decision will save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million.

Count on News13 for the latest updates from Saturday’s primary and other election coverage on-air, on our elections website here, on our mobile app and on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

LATEST HEADLINES: