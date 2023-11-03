MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here is a list of Grand Strand and Pee Dee races that News13 will be covering on election night.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Early voting ended on Friday.
HORRY COUNTY
Atlantic Beach Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: John David and Josephine Isom
Atlantic Beach Town Council (elect 2)
Candidates: Jerry Finney Sr., incumbent Jacqui Gore, Shaun Swinson Sr. and Carla Taylor
Aynor Town Council (elect 2)
Candidates: Lori Beatty, Landon Johnson, incumbent Steve Riggins, incumbent Chris Shelley and Nolan Thompson
Aynor Town Council Unexpired (elect 1)
Candidates: Paula Floyd and Benjamin Jordan
Conway Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Incumbent Barbara Blain-Bellamy and Ken Richardson
Conway City Council (elect 3)
Candidates: Kendall Brown, Julie Hardwick, incumbent Justin Jordan, Tyler Thomas and incumbent Larry White
Loris Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Incumbent Todd Harrelson and Michael Suggs
Loris City Council (elect 3)
Candidates: Joan Gause, Lewis Hardee Jr., Keith Massey, Tonya Sykes and Jan Vescovi
Myrtle Beach City Council (elect 3)
Candidates: Stuart Behar, incumbent Michael Chestnut, Debbie Conner, Kenya Hennigan, incumbent John Krajc, Bill McClure, Myra Starnes and Randal Wallace
North Myrtle Beach City Council (elect 1)
Candidates: Jolene Puffer and incumbent Hank Thomas
Crescent Beach Ward (NMB) (elect 1)
Candidates: Incumbent J.O. Baldwin III and Hunter Platt
Cherry Grove Ward (NMB) (elect 1)
Candidates: Incumbent Fred Coyne and Deborah Lombardino
Surfside Beach Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Cindy Keating, Rob Krouse and David Pellegrino
Surfside Beach Town Council (elect 3)
Candidates: Incumbent Micahel Drake, Shawn Fallon, John Hiatt, incumbent Paul Holder, Harry Kohlmann, Dusty McCracken and Skip Walls
* * *
DARLINGTON COUNTY
Darlington Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Incumbent Curtis Boyd, Damain Prince and Scott Pruitt
Darlington City Council (elect 3)
Candidates: Albert Bar B Que Sauce Johnson, Gloria Cheeseboro Hines, Bryant Gardner, Angela McRavin, incumbent John Milling and incumbent Howard Nettles
Hartsville City Council District 6 (elect 1)
Candidates: Colin Hungerpiller, Shaun Morrison and Craig Weber
Lamar Town Council (elect 2)
Candidates: David Guinn, incumbent Inez Lee and incumbent Angele White-Bradley
* * *
FLORENCE COUNTY
Coward Town Council (elect 2)
Candidates: Terry Byrd, incumbent Mack Evans and incumbent Cannon Frick
Johnsonville City Council (elect 3)
Candidates: Olin Altman, Kenneth Ard, Barbara Black, John Pollard and incumbent Frankie Poston
Scranton Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Incumbent Terry Knotts and John Williams
Scranton Town Council (elect 2)
Candidates: Roy Crigger, incumbent Thomas Knotts and incumbent Glenn Matthews
* * *
MARLBORO COUNTY
Bennettsville Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Leith Fowler and incumbent Carolyn Prince
Bennettsville City Council District 4 (elect 1)
Candidates: Earl Bullard Jr., Bill Jennings and Donna Ridges
Clio Town Council (elect 2)
Candidates: Incumbent Cathy Helsel, Chris McArthur, Rena McLain, Natasha Miles, Randy Neely, Morgan Pate and incumbent Kenneth Phillips
McColl Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Incumbent George Garner and Robert Outlaw
McColl Town Council (elect 6)
Candidates: Harry Benjamin Jr., incumbent Brian Blue, incumbent Clayton Cummings, David Garner, incumbent Lynn Kubas, incumbent David Limbacher and incumbent Jody Stubbs
* * *
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C.
Lumberton Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: John Cantey, incumbent Bruce Davis and Leland Fuller
Lumberton City Council District 1 (elect 1)
Candidates: Travis Lewis and incumbent Leroy Rising
Lumberton City Council District 7 (elect 1)
Candidates: Incumbent Eric Chavis and Jan Maynor
Maxton Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Bethea McDougal, Emmett (Chip) Morton and Shelman Spencer
Maxton Board of Commissioners (elect 3)
Candidates: Incumbent Toni (Kandy) Bethea, Michael Hines, Robert Macy, James McDougald, incumbent Paul McDowell and Charnette Murphy
Parkton Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Prudence Hentz, Wayne Parnell and Doris Underwood
Pembroke Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Incumbent Gregory Cummings and Allen Dial
Pembroke Town Council (elect 2)
Candidates: Rudy Locklear, incumbent Larry McNeil and incumbent Ryan Sampson
Red Springs Town Council (elect 3)
Candidates: Sandy (Billy) Bowen, incumbent Duron Burney, incumbent Chris L. Edmonds, Sarah Glenn and incumbent Caroline Sumpter
Rennert Town Council (elect 3)
Candidates: Olivia Alford, incumbent Sabrina Colson, incumbent Brenda Locklear and incumbent Vivian McRae
Rowland Town Council (elect 2)
Candidates: Betty Boyd, Allen Love and Timothy Smith
St. Pauls Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Elbert Gibson and Jerry Weindel
St. Pauls Town Council At-Large (elect 2)
Candidates: Don Brisson, Evans Jackson and Jerry Quick
* * *
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C.
Gibson Town Board of Commissioners (elect 2)
Candidates: Gwen Arrigon, Ronnie Hudson, Gregory Leech and Myra Tyndall
Laurinburg Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Loretta McNeil and incumbent James (Jim) Willis
Wagram Mayor (elect 1)
Candidates: Chad Bailey and Barbara Pierce
Wagram Town Board of Commissioners (elect 3)
Candidates: Robert McLaughlin, incumbent Lori Reynolds, incumbent Kendrick Thomas and incumbent Iasia Wells