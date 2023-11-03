MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here is a list of Grand Strand and Pee Dee races that News13 will be covering on election night.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Early voting ended on Friday.

HORRY COUNTY

Atlantic Beach Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: John David and Josephine Isom

Atlantic Beach Town Council (elect 2)

Candidates: Jerry Finney Sr., incumbent Jacqui Gore, Shaun Swinson Sr. and Carla Taylor

Aynor Town Council (elect 2)

Candidates: Lori Beatty, Landon Johnson, incumbent Steve Riggins, incumbent Chris Shelley and Nolan Thompson

Aynor Town Council Unexpired (elect 1)

Candidates: Paula Floyd and Benjamin Jordan

Conway Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Incumbent Barbara Blain-Bellamy and Ken Richardson

Conway City Council (elect 3)

Candidates: Kendall Brown, Julie Hardwick, incumbent Justin Jordan, Tyler Thomas and incumbent Larry White

Loris Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Incumbent Todd Harrelson and Michael Suggs

Loris City Council (elect 3)

Candidates: Joan Gause, Lewis Hardee Jr., Keith Massey, Tonya Sykes and Jan Vescovi

Myrtle Beach City Council (elect 3)

Candidates: Stuart Behar, incumbent Michael Chestnut, Debbie Conner, Kenya Hennigan, incumbent John Krajc, Bill McClure, Myra Starnes and Randal Wallace

North Myrtle Beach City Council (elect 1)

Candidates: Jolene Puffer and incumbent Hank Thomas

Crescent Beach Ward (NMB) (elect 1)

Candidates: Incumbent J.O. Baldwin III and Hunter Platt

Cherry Grove Ward (NMB) (elect 1)

Candidates: Incumbent Fred Coyne and Deborah Lombardino

Surfside Beach Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Cindy Keating, Rob Krouse and David Pellegrino

Surfside Beach Town Council (elect 3)

Candidates: Incumbent Micahel Drake, Shawn Fallon, John Hiatt, incumbent Paul Holder, Harry Kohlmann, Dusty McCracken and Skip Walls

* * *

DARLINGTON COUNTY

Darlington Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Incumbent Curtis Boyd, Damain Prince and Scott Pruitt

Darlington City Council (elect 3)

Candidates: Albert Bar B Que Sauce Johnson, Gloria Cheeseboro Hines, Bryant Gardner, Angela McRavin, incumbent John Milling and incumbent Howard Nettles

Hartsville City Council District 6 (elect 1)

Candidates: Colin Hungerpiller, Shaun Morrison and Craig Weber

Lamar Town Council (elect 2)

Candidates: David Guinn, incumbent Inez Lee and incumbent Angele White-Bradley

* * *

FLORENCE COUNTY

Coward Town Council (elect 2)

Candidates: Terry Byrd, incumbent Mack Evans and incumbent Cannon Frick

Johnsonville City Council (elect 3)

Candidates: Olin Altman, Kenneth Ard, Barbara Black, John Pollard and incumbent Frankie Poston

Scranton Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Incumbent Terry Knotts and John Williams

Scranton Town Council (elect 2)

Candidates: Roy Crigger, incumbent Thomas Knotts and incumbent Glenn Matthews

* * *

MARLBORO COUNTY

Bennettsville Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Leith Fowler and incumbent Carolyn Prince

Bennettsville City Council District 4 (elect 1)

Candidates: Earl Bullard Jr., Bill Jennings and Donna Ridges

Clio Town Council (elect 2)

Candidates: Incumbent Cathy Helsel, Chris McArthur, Rena McLain, Natasha Miles, Randy Neely, Morgan Pate and incumbent Kenneth Phillips

McColl Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Incumbent George Garner and Robert Outlaw

McColl Town Council (elect 6)

Candidates: Harry Benjamin Jr., incumbent Brian Blue, incumbent Clayton Cummings, David Garner, incumbent Lynn Kubas, incumbent David Limbacher and incumbent Jody Stubbs

* * *

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C.

Lumberton Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: John Cantey, incumbent Bruce Davis and Leland Fuller

Lumberton City Council District 1 (elect 1)

Candidates: Travis Lewis and incumbent Leroy Rising

Lumberton City Council District 7 (elect 1)

Candidates: Incumbent Eric Chavis and Jan Maynor

Maxton Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Bethea McDougal, Emmett (Chip) Morton and Shelman Spencer

Maxton Board of Commissioners (elect 3)

Candidates: Incumbent Toni (Kandy) Bethea, Michael Hines, Robert Macy, James McDougald, incumbent Paul McDowell and Charnette Murphy

Parkton Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Prudence Hentz, Wayne Parnell and Doris Underwood

Pembroke Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Incumbent Gregory Cummings and Allen Dial

Pembroke Town Council (elect 2)

Candidates: Rudy Locklear, incumbent Larry McNeil and incumbent Ryan Sampson

Red Springs Town Council (elect 3)

Candidates: Sandy (Billy) Bowen, incumbent Duron Burney, incumbent Chris L. Edmonds, Sarah Glenn and incumbent Caroline Sumpter

Rennert Town Council (elect 3)

Candidates: Olivia Alford, incumbent Sabrina Colson, incumbent Brenda Locklear and incumbent Vivian McRae

Rowland Town Council (elect 2)

Candidates: Betty Boyd, Allen Love and Timothy Smith

St. Pauls Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Elbert Gibson and Jerry Weindel

St. Pauls Town Council At-Large (elect 2)

Candidates: Don Brisson, Evans Jackson and Jerry Quick

* * *

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C.

Gibson Town Board of Commissioners (elect 2)

Candidates: Gwen Arrigon, Ronnie Hudson, Gregory Leech and Myra Tyndall

Laurinburg Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Loretta McNeil and incumbent James (Jim) Willis

Wagram Mayor (elect 1)

Candidates: Chad Bailey and Barbara Pierce

Wagram Town Board of Commissioners (elect 3)

Candidates: Robert McLaughlin, incumbent Lori Reynolds, incumbent Kendrick Thomas and incumbent Iasia Wells