Sen. Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison, U.S. House candidates speak to South Strand voters virtually

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – Four candidates running for seats in Congress spoke to South Strand voters Wednesday, including Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

They spoke at “Politics and Pilau,” which was a virtual campaign event hosted by the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce and the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors. The event is usually held in-person, but took place over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race is tightening between Sen. Graham and Harrison, who’s the former head of the South Carolina Democratic Party. Three recent polls show either a very small lead for Sen. Graham or a tie.

The latest poll from Public Policy Polling has Sen. Graham leading Harrison 47% to 44%. Quinnipiac University has both candidates tied at 44%. Morning Consult has Sen. Graham with a narrow 44% to 43% lead.

CNN also said Tuesday that South Carolina’s Senate seat is one of the 10 most likely to flip in November’s election. Sen. Graham’s seat is seventh on the list.

North Carolina’s Senate seat is also on the CNN list at number four. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is running for reelection against former state Sen. Cal Cunningham on the Democratic side.

At the virtual stump, Sen. Graham and Harrison focused on economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Graham, who’s seeking a fourth term, says he supports President Donald Trump’s economic and trade policies.

“Before the COVID virus hit the country and the world, the economy was as good as I’ve seen it since I’ve been around,” said Sen. Graham. “Cutting taxes at the corporate level made us competitive. We’re bringing business back from China.”

Harrison says lower- and middle-income people, as well as smaller businesses, did not receive enough CARES Act money from Congress.

“South Carolina ranks dead last, 50th, in terms of PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) dollars, funding received per worker and that’s not acceptable because of how the program is structured,” said Harrison.

The Senate candidates also touched on some coastal issues.

Harrison says he wants to address climate change and ban offshore drilling.

“We need to protect this community from rising sea levels and more frequent flooding that puts homes and storefronts at risk,” Harrison said.

Sen. Graham says proposals like the Green New Deal would be bad financially.

“I want to help the environment, but I don’t want to destroy the economy in the name of the environment,” said Sen. Graham. “We got to power the (electrical) co-ops here.”

Also joining “Politics and Pilau” were the candidates to represent the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in Congress for South Carolina’s 7th District. Republican Rep. Tom Rice is seeking his fifth term. He’s running against Democratic candidate Melissa Watson, who’s a teacher from Dillon.

Rep. Rice and Watson discussed the Port of Georgetown and Liberty Steel Mill’s impact on the region’s economy.

“We got several million dollars to build upland dikes and now, they’re working on a plan with Coastal Carolina (University) to get the inlet harbor dredged, and as soon as they come up with their plan, we’ll help them find a way to get that funding,” Rep. Rice said.

“I plan to make that happen because I also understand that we can’t just have a Georgetown that just caters to one sector or one class of people,” said Watson. “We know that we need to have a diversified economy.”

About 20 candidates in Georgetown County local elections also spoke at this virtual event.