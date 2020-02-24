Senator Bernie Sanders to kick off town hall in Charleston on Monday, debate set for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – South Carolina’s “First in the South” Democratic Primary is happening on Saturday.

Monday night will kick-off the week of events for Charleston as CNN will host town halls with the top Democratic presidential candidates in downtown Charleston.

Front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders will kick off Monday’s town hall just two days after winning the Nevada caucus.

A new poll puts Senator Sanders in the lead for the Democratic presidential nomination. It shows he has 28-percent of support among expected primary voters.

Sanders said he expects the same results Saturday in South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

“We are going to win across the country because the American people are sick and tired of a president who lies all of the time,” said Senator Sanders.

Monday night originally planned to also feature New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in his first town hall. His campaign postponed the town hall in order for Mayor Bloomberg to focus on Tuesday’s debate at the Gaillard Center. His campaign, after getting a late official start in November is focused on Super Tuesday.

Mayor Bloomberg is expected to participate in a live question and answer session on Wednesday. His name will not be on the ballot when you vote on Saturday.

Monday’s town hall with Senator Sanders is happening at Memminger Auditorium in downtown Charleston.

On Tuesday, CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host the tenth Democratic debate at The Gaillard Center in Charleston.

