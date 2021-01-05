Senator Tim Scott will not oppose certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory

FILE – In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., accompanied by Republican senators speaks at a news conference to announce a Republican police reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. Initially reluctant to speak on race, Scott is now among the Republican Party’s most prominent voices teaching his colleagues what it’s like to be a Black man in America. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) on Tuesday announced that he will not oppose certification of Electoral College results cementing President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory during Wednesday’s Joint Session of Congress.

Scott is breaking with many House republicans and a few Senate republicans who plan to object to the results in some states where Biden won.

However, Scott understands that “in nearly every election across this great country, there is some modicum of error. Some errors are merely mistakes, while some are intentional, and therefore fraud.” In the case of Trump’s opposition to the results, “Thus far, no justice, judge or fact finder has found evidence indicating the election results in those states should be overturned.”

In a statement, Scott said that he is “grateful for all of the work President Trump has done for the people of this country, and [he] was proud to work with him” on multiple endeavors. But in his reading of the Constitution, he found “no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors.”

While he believes that his colleagues in opposition are well-intentioned, he disagrees “with their method both in principle and in practice.” He went on to explain that “for their theory to work, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than Joe Biden. That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day.”

Scott did advocate for stronger voter protection measures, saying “there is a growing perception in this country that our elections are not as secure as they can be, and that must be remedied immediately.” As such, he believes ” the first legislative action the 117th Congress should undertake is the debate and passage of an election security and voter protection package. We must protect future elections from the same uncertainty that has plagued the 2020 election.”

