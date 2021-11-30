Society Hill residents vote for mayor for 3rd time this month

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. (WBTW) — Society Hill residents on Tuesday will vote for the town’s mayor for the third time this month, after the runoff race ended in a tie.

Incumbent Tommy Bradshaw and challenger Dwayne Duke each received 98 votes in the runoff election. Voters have another chance to elect the town’s mayor Tuesday.

After the first runoff, Bradshaw said to News13 that Darlington County Election and Voter Registration Director Hoyt Campbell told him he’s never seen a “runoff for a runoff” in his 35 years in that job.

