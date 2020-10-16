South Carolina breaks absentee voting record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Election officials in South Carolina say a record number of people are voting absentee ahead of the November 3rd General Election.

As of Thursday, 637,000 absentee ballots have been issued across the state, according to Chris Whitmire with the SC Election Commission. The record, held during the 2016 General Election, was 517,000 absentee ballots.

He said 388,000 of those have been returned.

Election officials say we are on track for more than one million voters to cast their ballots before Election Day.

If you have requested an absentee ballot, officials say you should return them immediately to ensure they are received in time for the November election. They say it is best to mail your ballot at least a week before election day to help ensure timely delivery.

You can return your ballot in person at your county election office or have another person return your ballot for you by completing the authorized returnee form.

Voters cannot return absentee ballots at your normal polling location. You can check the status of your absentee ballot at scvotes.gov.

Remember, you must sign the voter’s oath on the return envelope and have a witness sign and provide their address. A witness can be any other person who can sign and print their name.

Return envelopes are postage-paid.