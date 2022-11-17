MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission on Thursday certified the state’s 2022 general election results and said it ran smoothly, according to a news release.

More than 1.7 million voters cast ballots in the election, which is 51% of active registered voters, according to the election commission.

The election commission said 33% of those who voted took advantage of the state’s new early voting, while 3% voted absentee and 64% voted in person on Election Day.

“We were excited to see the early voting process in action for the first time in a general election,” Executive Director Howard Knapp said in a statement. “I want to recognize every county election official and poll manager for their hard work and dedication to the democratic process. I was happy to see the public’s focus was not centered around the election process but the results — the voters’ decisions on the candidates and issues.”

The election commission said the success of the election was due to the poll managers, election officials and voters.

The election commission said it’s preparing for the next election cycle and encourages citizens to register to vote and update current registration.