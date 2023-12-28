COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Republicans have placed the names of seven candidates on the ballot for February’s presidential primary.

The candidates set to appear on the Feb. 24 ballot are Ryan L. Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, David Stuckenberg, and Donald J. Trump.

The list of names was certified and signed by state party Chairman Drew McKissick and sent to the South Carolina Election Commission.

South Carolina Democrats will have their presidential primary on Feb. 3.

In preparation for both primaries, Horry County election officals said nearly 60 polling sites will be temporarily combined or changed. The affected precincts and their temporary voting locations for the presidential primaries can be found by going to this link on the Horry County government’s website and clicking on “PPP Precincts Combined.”

The deadline to register to vote in the Democratic Party presidential primary is Jan. 4, and the the deadline to register to vote in the Republican Party presidential primary Jan. 25.

The 2024 general election to elect a new president will be on Nov. 5.