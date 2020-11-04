South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham wins 4th Senate bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has secured a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

The incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, an associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Harrison’s massive fundraising broke records in the race. This allowed the challenger to dominate airwaves and mount a significant ground effort.

Some polling in the campaign’s closing weeks showed a head-to-head race.

But Graham mustered support across South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans and support for President Donald Trump remains strong.

As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he occupied a national television platform for days during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.