Terry Fowler announces run for District 9 Horry County seat, Paul Prince to seek re-election

On January 31, 2020, Terry Fowler announced he will run for Horry County Council’s 9th District seat in the 2020 election.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Terry Fowler has announced he will run for Horry County Council’s District 9 seat and incumbent Paul Prince said he will seek re-election.

Fowler made the announcement Friday morning.

Prince has confirmed to News13 he will seek re-election. His term is up on December 31, 2020.

The election will coincide with the general election on November 3.

According to a map from the county, Horry County Council’s 9th District covers parts of North Myrtle Beach, Wampee, Star Bluff Crossroads, Nixons Crossroads, Freemont, Longs, and Loris.

The council seats for districts 3, 4, 6 and 10 are also up for re-election.

To see what district you’re located in, click here to visit the map of Horry County Council districts.

