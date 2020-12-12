Texas GOP suggests ‘law-abiding’ states secede after Supreme Court throws out lawsuit to overturn Biden win

Texas GOP chairman Allen West, right, speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally in front of City Hall in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (WBTW) — The Texas Republican Party suggested Friday that “law-abiding” states should secede after the Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit from the State of Texas seeking to overturn Biden’s election win.

Chairman Allen West released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressmen, has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US Constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and for a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who have said previously the court does not have the authority to turn away lawsuits between states, said they would have heard Texas’ complaint. But they would not have done as Texas wanted — setting aside those four states’ 62 electoral votes for Biden — pending resolution of the lawsuit.

Republican support for the lawsuit and its call to throw out millions of votes in four battleground states was rooted in baseless claims of fraud, an extraordinary display of the party’s willingness to countermand the will of voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.