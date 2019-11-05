Polls are open in SC: What to remember as you head to cast your votes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Voters will take to the polls across our area today for Election Day.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The only elections the county is facilitating are the Surfside Beach Mayoral Election, and the Horry/Georgetown County annexation vote, all other elections are held at the City municipality level.

Horry County election officials say they should have results around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. City election results could take longer as absentee ballots have to be counted.

Sandy Martin, director of registration and elections in Horry County, tells News13 it’s important voters remember their IDs and know their precinct.

“People with a Myrtle Beach address for example, they think they’re entitled to vote in that election, but you actually have to live in the City and pay City taxes in order to be entitled to vote in the City election,” Martin says. “Just because you live in Myrtle Beach doesn’t mean you are entitled to vote in the Myrtle Beach election.”

Click here to learn what precinct you can vote in.

Additionally, this is the first time South Carolina voters will use a new polling system to cast their ballot.

The main difference is now a paper ballot will be cast.

Voters will insert a blank ballot, make their selections, print their ballot and then scan it to cast it.

“It’s nothing to be afraid of,” Martin says. “It’s very similar to what we had before but there is a piece of paper involved and you have to take it out of the machine and into a scanner to be counted.”

To learn more about the elections taking place today in your area, click here.

