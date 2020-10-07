Thousands vote early in Horry County, nearly 30,000 mail-in ballots sent out

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday all four early voting sites in Horry County saw small, but steady crowds.

The Horry County Voters Registration and Elections Office says 2,000 ballots were cast on Monday alone.

“Everything was very smooth. Moved along quick. Got us in and out and was able to vote. We’re good to go,” said Michael Blandford, first time in-person absentee voter.

Some mail-in voters arrived to vote in-person absentee, but were sent away.

“The ballots have already been mailed, so you’re marked off as voted in the system. You can’t vote at one of the locations. You will have to wait on the ballot,” said Sandy Martin, Director of the Horry County Voters Registration and Elections Office.

In 2016 the county saw a total of 19,000 absentee votes, both by mail and in-person.

Martin says this year around 29,000 ballots have already been mailed in the first week of early voting. The most she’s handled in her career.

With these numbers, Martin says polls should be less busy on election day.

“It’s got to make a difference, especially if someone sends them back,” said Martin.

Poll workers at the three new early voting sites are manning ballot drop-off boxes and checking for required witness signatures.

Martin says witness signatures do not need to be notarized and can be signed by a spouse or friend.

Registered voters can vote early at the North Strand Recreation Center, the South Strand Recreation Center and the Carolina Forest Library until November 2, from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Voters can also visit the Registration and Elections Office at 1515 4th Ave in Conway from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.