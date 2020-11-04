Tillis declares victory, race still too close to call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham is still too close to call. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press has not declared a winner.

On Election Night, Sen. Tillis took the stage declaring victory. Tillis leads Cunningham by about 97,000 votes.

“This race is over. There’s no path to victory for Cal Cunningham,” said Jordan Shaw, a senior adviser for Senator Tillis. “Even if all of the votes come in there’s no pathway to make up that margin so we declared a victory last night because we won a victory. It was a great night and we’re excited about the margin.”

Tillis appeared at campaign rallies with President Trump during the last few weeks of the campaign. Cunningham made 56 stops in the final 12 days but mostly smaller events out of the spotlight of cameras.

Both campaigns knew the race was going to be tight and down to the wire.

“In reality, our margin last night was twice as big as the margin from six years ago. We feel good about the counties we did well and overperformed in a few areas particularly on Election Day voters and republicans came out strong,” Shaw added.

FOX 46 reached out to the Cunningham campaign.

“The State Board of Elections is continuing to count ballots, and we plan to allow that process to be carried out, so every voter can have their voice heard,” said Devan Barber, Cunningham’s campaign manager.

This race is the most expensive senate race in U.S. history with an estimated $282 million spent by the campaigns and outside groups.