TJ Joye will become next Florence County sheriff

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Republican candidate TJ Joye was elected sheriff for Florence County on Tuesday.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Joye had 52 percent of the vote while challenger Darrin Yarborough had 48 percent. Joye beat Chief Deputy Glen Kirby in the highly-contested republican primary in June.

Joye, a Lake City resident, has long-term experience with the South Carolina Highway Patrol – from which he retired as Lieutenant and Executive Officer. Prior, he worked with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in the Patrol Division and with the Army National Guard as a military police officer.

He’s worked as the Head of School Security and as the athletic director for Carolina Academy in Lake City since 2014.

During his campaign, Joye emphasized themes of transparency and honesty, along with his intentions to change things at the patrol division.

“The patrol shifts are going to take priority where they haven’t in years and years,” Joye said. “And I’ve been involved with that for a long time. It’s time for the patrol to be enhanced and stepped up and let’s get the people the service they need.”

Yarborough has 27 years of experience in law enforcement. His career included time with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, where he rose through the ranks over the years and worked in different roles. He also served as a corporal with Latta Police Department.