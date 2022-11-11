MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tom Rice, who lost the U.S. House of Representatives District 7 election to Russell Fry in June’s Republican primary election received at least 140 write-in votes for that seat in Horry County during Tuesday’s general election, according to data provided to News13.

Horry County voters cast 239 write-in votes Tuesday in the U.S. House of Representatives District 7 race, according to results posted on scvotes.gov. Rice accounted for more than half of them, according to a count by News13.

Rice’s name was also written-in for several other races.

Others receiving write-in votes for the District 7 race included Horry County Schools Chair Ken Richardson, who gave up that seat to run against Rice in the primary. He was also defeated in that race.

Other write-in votes included “Russel Fry Is A Liar” and “Neither candidate,” according to the data.

Mickey Mouse, Donald Trump, Kanye West and Harambe, a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo that was shot and killed when a 3-year-old climbed into his enclosure, also received votes.

The write-in names provided to News13 only include Horry County voters. The District 7 seat also covers Florence, Marion, Marlboro, Dillon, Darlington, Georgetown and Chesterfield counties.

Rice was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.