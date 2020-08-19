Unofficial results: Florence Mayor Pro Tempore wins Florence County Council Republican Primary

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – News13 has obtained unofficial election results for the Republican Primary special election in the Florence County Council District 8 race.

Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J “Buddy” Brand II collected the most votes.

Frank J “Buddy” Brand II received 607 votes, or 53.11%.

William Schofield received 384 votes, or 33.6%.

Randy Propps received 152 votes, or 13.3%.

The winner will face the Democratic challenger on November 3.

Brand won his bid for re-election to city council in November of 2018. He went unchallenged in the general and primary elections.

The election comes after the death of longtime Florence County council member James Schofield, in July.

Schofield was 71. He died following a long battle with blood cancer. He was serving district eight for his fourth term.

News13 recently spoke to those who worked closely with Schofield, remembering him as ‘passionate’, ‘selfless’ and ‘thorough’.