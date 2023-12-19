DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Interim Dillon County Sheriff Jamie Hamilton has won Tuesday’s special election for sheriff over Garrett Byrd, unofficial results show.

Unofficial results show Hamilton received 2,227 votes, while Byrd received 943.

Hamilton, a Democrat, and Byrd, a Republican, ran to serve the remainder of the term of the late Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell, who died in August. Hamilton will have to run again next year to remain in office.

Hamilton served as the chief deputy under Pernell and was appointed interim sheriff by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after Pernell’s death. He defeated challenger Larry Abraham in the Oct. 17 Democratic primary.

Officials will meet at 9 a.m. Friday to certify the results of the election.