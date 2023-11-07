LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Unofficial results are in for the Loris mayoral race between incumbent Todd Harrelson and Michael Suggs.
Unofficial results show Suggs (263, 52%) has defeated Harrelson (238 votes, 48%). The two also ran against each other in 2019, with Harrelson winning by about 60 votes.
