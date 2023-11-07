DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The unofficial results are in for Darlington’s mayoral race between incumbent Curtis Boyd, Damain Prince and Scott Pruitt.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Boyd has unofficially secured reelection, receiving 825 (54%) of the votes. Prince received 587 (39%), while Pruitt received 110 (7%).
Boyd has been mayor of Darlington since January 2020.
The results are unofficial until they are certified.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.