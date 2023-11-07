DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The unofficial results are in for Darlington’s mayoral race between incumbent Curtis Boyd, Damain Prince and Scott Pruitt.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Boyd has unofficially secured reelection, receiving 825 (54%) of the votes. Prince received 587 (39%), while Pruitt received 110 (7%).

Boyd has been mayor of Darlington since January 2020.

The results are unofficial until they are certified.