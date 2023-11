LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Unofficial results are in for the Laurinburg mayoral race between incumbent James “Jim” Willis and Loretta McNeil.

Willis (839 votes, 52%) has unofficially defeated McNeil (774 votes, 48%).

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.