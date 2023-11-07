ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An unofficial winner has been declared in the Atlantic Beach mayoral race between John David and Josephine Isom, while a runoff may be needed in the town council race.

Unofficial results show Josephine Isom (62 votes, 56%) has defeated John David (49 votes, 44%) in the mayoral race. The town council race may go to a runoff between incumbent Jacqui Gore (69 votes, 32%) and Carla Taylor (53 votes, 25%).

Vote certification is set for Thursday morning.