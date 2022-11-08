ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Voting has been extended for one Robeson County precinct, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Gaddys precinct in Robeson County until 8:30 p.m., according to NCSBE.

WNCN in Raleigh reported that the precinct opened an hour late because election workers were locked out of the building.

Voting was also extended for a precinct in Columbus County and a precinct in Wilson County.

The NCSBE said results reporting will be delayed but only for those three counties.

No other details were immediately available.

