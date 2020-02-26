Palmetto Poll results unveiled at Clemson ahead of SC Democratic primary

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA/WBTW) – The results of the Palmetto Poll were unveiled at Clemson University’s Social Media Listening Center Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic primary.

The Palmetto Poll serves as a university-based and public opinion survey that provides data about the Democratic primary.

We’re being told that this year, the university’s Social Media Listening Center was used to poll the data.

The results were unveiled during a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Social Media Listening Center.

