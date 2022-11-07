MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day coming up on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard.

What time do polls open?

Polls open at 7 a.m. onTuesday.

What time do polls close?

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be allowed to vote.

Where can I find my sample ballot?

Voters can find a sample ballot on the SCVotes website by selecting their county and entering their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their social security number.

Where can I check my voter registration?

Voter registration information can also be found on the SCVotes website.

Where is my polling place?

Voters can find their polling place on the SCVotes website by entering the same information that’s required to find a sample ballot and check voter registration.

Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for Election Day, according to county officials.

The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day:

Dunes No. 1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Ave North, Myrtle Beach

Myrtlewood No. 2 — Myrtle Beach Adult Education Center, 3301 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach

Garden City No. 2 — Seaside Elementary School, 1605 Woodland Drive, Garden City

The county also noted that Socastee No. 4 has been renamed Waccamaw and Ocean Drive No. 2 was renamed Ocean Drive No. 3. Those precincts will still vote at the same locations.

The Enterprise, Jet Port No. 2, Ocean Drive No. 2, Socastee No. 1 and Burgess No. 2 precincts have all been split. Several other precincts were also combined. Voters in split or combined precincts should have received a new voting card with the updated information.

When does early voting end?

The last day for early voting in South Carolina was Saturday.

When is the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned?

Absentee ballots must be returned to the county voter registration office before 7 p.m. on Election Day. The South Carolina Election Commission encourages voters returning absentee ballots by mail to mail them one week prior to the election.

Absentee ballots from military and overseas voters will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Do I need a photo ID to vote in South Carolina?

Yes. Voters must show a photo ID to vote in South Carolina, including for returning absentee ballots in person. Valid photo IDs are a South Carolina driver’s license, a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (including South Carolina Concealed Weapons Permit), a South Carolina voter registration card with photo, a U.S. Passport or federal military ID (including all Department of Defense photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card).

Where can I find election results?

News13 will post unofficial results as votes begin to be counted. County boards of election will certify the results before 1 p.m. on Friday and order any county-level recounts, if necessary.

The State Board of Canvassers will meet on Nov. 16 to certify the results statewide and order any recounts for state-level races, if necessary.

