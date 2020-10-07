When and where to watch the Graham-Harrison debate on Friday

Nexstar Broadcasting hosts an exclusive live debate for the United States Senate seat from South Carolina at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9
The debate will be between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from South Carolina – incumbent Sen. Lindsay Graham (R) and challenger Jaime Harrison (D).
The debate will live stream here on this page at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.
How you can participate
Candidates will respond to questions from local voters. Viewers can submit questions for the debate at SCResponds@wspa.com, and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #SCsenatedebate.
The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:
|Station
|Network
|Market
|Station Website
|Social
|WSPA-TV
|CBS
|Spartanburg, SC
|wspa.com
|@WSPA7
|WCBD-TV
|NBC
|Charleston, SC
|counton2.com
|@WCBD
|WBTW-TV
|CBS
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|wbtw.com
|@WBTWNews13
|WSAV-TV
|NBC
|Hilton Head, SC
|wsav.com
|@WSAV
|WJBF-TV
|Aiken, SC
|wjbf.com
|@WJBF
|WMYT
|York, SC
|wjzy.com
|@FOX46News