COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that witness signatures will be required on mail-in absentee ballots for the 2020 General Election.

The ruling reverses the September 19 ruling of a lower court, which suspended the witness requirement for the General Election due to the pandemic.

The State Election Commission says that it will continue to provide updates on any changes.