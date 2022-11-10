DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A write-in candidate has won a spot on the Darlington County School Board after the incumbent and leading vote-getter in Tuesday’s election died last week.

Audrey Gore is the unofficial winner of the District 3 seat with 204 write-in votes, according to Darlington County Elections and Registration Director Hoyt Campbell.

Ernest Boston received 73 write-in votes and various other people combined for 54 write-in votes, Campbell said.

Incumbent Thelma Dawson, who received the most votes, died Oct. 30, according to an obituary. Dawson served as vice chair and had been on the school board for more than 30 years.

Dawson received 760 votes, according to unofficial results. There were 331 total write-in votes.