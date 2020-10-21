Elementary School in Myrtle Beach honors fallen Officer Hancher with painting on spirit rock

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Forestbrook Elementary school honored fallen Officer Jacob Hancher with a painting on their spirit rock.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department took to social media Tuesday to thank the school for honoring their fallen brother.

“Thank you Forestbrook Elementary PTA for sharing your spirit rock painting with us,” the post said. “We continue to be blown away by the outpour of support our community and others have shown us over the last two weeks. We are certain that Jacob will never be forgotten.”

The rock has been painted with a blue stripe along the middle with “Hancher” written in white letters.

Officer Hancher lost his life on October 3 while responding to a domestic dispute call that turned into a shooting.

