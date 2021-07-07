Elsa heads for South Carolina as region prepares for storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Area agencies say they feel prepared for Elsa as it heads toward South Carolina.

Santee Cooper will have crews in trucks working overnight Wednesday as long as winds remain below 35 mph. The utility provider will also have customer service representatives working late Wednesday night into Thursday morning to answer calls from customers reporting power outages.

Customers can check and report outages online as well as receive text updates that let them know when power is expected to be or has been restored.

Tracy Vreeland, Santee Cooper public relations specialist, said the company does year-round maintenance work that prepares it for a storm like Elsa.

“We are constantly doing maintenance on our systems,” Vreeland said. “We do a lot of stuff during the year that we are prepared for this storm.”

Horry County Emergency Management does not expect to activate its emergency operations center with this storm.

Thomas Bell, Horry County Emergency Management public information officer, encourages people to stay vigilant as the storm hits the area in the overnight hours.

“We do want people to remain weather aware because it is still a significant weather event,” Bell said. “That being said, make sure your cell phones are on and charged up. That’s because those weather emergency alerts, or tornado warnings, and things like that are sent to cell phones.”

He added that while Elsa is unlikely to cause major damage to the area, the possibility is not zero.

Count on News13 for updates on Elsa and everything you need to know to be prepared and stay safe.