Emergency crews respond to crash involving mini-van, power pole in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a mini-van and a power pole in Loris.

Lt. Robert Rudelitch, with the Loris Fire Department, says crews from the LFD, Horry County Fire Rescue, Loris Police Department and Santee Cooper are on scene of the crash, which happened outside a Hardee’s restaurant in downtown Loris Wednesday afternoon.

Loris police are investigating and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

