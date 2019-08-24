Breaking News Alert
Emergency drill planned at South Carolina nuclear plant

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – Emergency officials in South Carolina are joining Dominion Energy for an exercise to test their plans in case there is an emergency at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Fairfield County.

The training practice will take place Tuesday morning and the State Emergency Management Division will activate part of its emergency center for the drill.

Emergency leaders say federal officials evaluate the response both from government officials and from employees of Dominion Energy, which operates the plant 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Columbia.

Officials from Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry and Richland counties will all participate in the drill. An emergency at the nuclear plant could affect people in all of those counties.

