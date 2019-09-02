Emergency shelters to open as evacuations begin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – Emergency shelters in Horry and Georgetown Counties are set to open as evacuations begin.
By noon Monday, shelters across both counties will be open.
Horry County Shelters
- Aynor Middle School
- Conway High School
- Loris High School
- North Myrtle Beach High School
Georgetown County Shelters
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School
- Andrews Elementary School
Officials recommend people bring pillows and blankets and remember any medication they may need.
Identification papers are also important to bring. Shelters’ policies surrounding pets can differ, and officials say evacuees can find out more as shelters open by checking the SCEMD website.