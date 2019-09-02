Emergency shelters to open as evacuations begin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – Emergency shelters in Horry and Georgetown Counties are set to open as evacuations begin.

By noon Monday, shelters across both counties will be open.

Horry County Shelters

Aynor Middle School

Conway High School

Loris High School

North Myrtle Beach High School

Georgetown County Shelters

Pleasant Hill Elementary School

Andrews Elementary School

Officials recommend people bring pillows and blankets and remember any medication they may need.

Identification papers are also important to bring. Shelters’ policies surrounding pets can differ, and officials say evacuees can find out more as shelters open by checking the SCEMD website.