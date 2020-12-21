Emergency water line repair causes outages in Longs, Little River areas

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Water outages have been reported in the Longs and Little River areas Monday morning.

An emergency water line repair has caused outages in the area, according to the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.

At this point, there is no estimated time for restoration. Count on News13 for updates.

