LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Water outages have been reported in the Longs and Little River areas Monday morning.
An emergency water line repair has caused outages in the area, according to the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
At this point, there is no estimated time for restoration. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Newsfeed Now: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipping out, Congress agrees on stimulus bill
- Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from U.S. capitol overnight
- Emergency water line repair causes outages in Longs, Little River areas
- Operation Grinch Buster: Santa to spread holiday joy throughout Georgetown County
- 2020 Myrtle Beach sea turtle nesting season less successful than previous years