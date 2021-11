MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach fire crews are responding after a structure fire has closed Emory Road, according to MBFD.

Around 9:30 a.m., MBFD and Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the area of 2522 Forest Lane off of Emory Road after two small sheds caught on fire, according to Captain Evans with MBFD.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work. There have been no reported injuries at this time, according to MBFD. Count on News13 for updates.