‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against Chicago police and the city

FILE – In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the “Empire” FYC Event in Los Angeles. Chicago police say they’re interviewing two “persons of interest” who surveillance photos show were in the downtown area where Smollett says he was attacked last month. A police spokesman said Thursday the two men aren’t considered suspects but may have been in the area at the time Smollett says he was attacked. Smollett says two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs before beating him and putting a rope around his neck on Jan. 29. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO (CNN Newsource) – Actor Jussie Smollett is suing the City of Chicago and the city’s police department.

Smollet’s attorneys filed a countersuit saying criminal charges against the actor were brought forth in bad faith.

In January, Smollett said two men attacked him and called him racial slurs.

Chicago Police investigated the case for weeks.

They later said they believed Smollett staged the attack to boost his acting career.

He was charged with 16 felony counts.

But a prosecutor dropped the charges saying Smollett forfeited his bail money and completed community service.

The City of Chicago sued the actor to recover the $130,000 spent investigating the incident.

Smollett’s lawyers want the case to go to trial.

The city has not comment on the countersuit.

