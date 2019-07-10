Endangered Child Alert issued for 3 missing children from TN

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for three missing children out of Middle Tennessee.

Investigators are searching for 6-year-old Analia Essex, 2-year-old Abigail Christian and 1-year-old Michale Christian. They are from Maury County.

All three are believed to be with their parents Analia Essex and Michale Christian. They DO NOT have custody.

The TBI says they were last seen in Van Buren County July 9, between Nashville and Knoxville.

They may be traveling toward Minnesota in a white SUV.

If you see these kids or their parents, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.