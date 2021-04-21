Enter your favorite first responder for a chance at a Myrtle Beach SkyWheel VIP party

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Do you have a favorite first responder who would appreciate a private VIP party and ride on the newly revamped Myrtle Beach SkyWheel?

The SkyWheel is hosting a ‘Hero Flight’ contest to honor everyday heroes for their contributions to the community. The Hero Flight will be held at a private VIP party before the attraction’s grand re-opening in late May, making the heroes some of the first to ride the revamped SkyWheel.

The public can nominate first responders, military, law enforcement, healthcare workers, educators, front line employees and everyday heroes who help make their communities a better place, every day. Nomination forms and official contest rules are now live on Myrtle Beach SkyWheel’s website and will be open until 5 p.m. on May 1. The five winners will be announced on Myrtle Beach SkyWheel’s Facebook page the week of May 3.

“The past year tested all of us in so many ways and our everyday heroes and first responders are no exception to that statement,” said Rachel Beckerman, Marketing & Brand Manager for SkyWheel Attractions. “We’re thrilled to offer this special experience for these community heroes as a small token of our gratitude and to show our support for these brave men and women.”

This summer also marks the 10th anniversary of SkyWheel Myrtle Beach. At the time of its grand opening in 2011, the SkyWheel was the first of its kind in the United States. Over the next several months, SkyWheel Myrtle Beach will celebrate a decade of breath-taking memories with various specials and events, to be announced soon.

Standing 200-feet above sea level at the heart of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, the SkyWheel features 42 glass-enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas that seat 2 to 6 people. The SkyWheel is handicap accessible and is safe and fun for all ages – from elderly visitors to infants to moms to-be. The attraction is open year-round, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the SkyWheel, please visit www.skywheelmb.com