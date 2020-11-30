ESPN’s College GameDay to be live from Conway this weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from Conway this weekend for the first time ever.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We're headed to @CoastalFootball 👏



See you next week as the undefeated Chanticleers take on Liberty 🍿 pic.twitter.com/DKFr2zBT2i — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2020

Undefeated Coastal Carolina will take on Liberty. The game kicks off at 2 p.m.