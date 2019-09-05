Evacuation orders lifted for Beaufort, Jasper, and Colleton Counties

Breaking News Alert
News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and local officials announced evacuation orders will be lifted for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton County at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders.

While the weather conditions have improved in these counties, motorists should be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways. Limited power outages continue to affect the area and returning citizens may experience outages.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry counties as Hurricane Dorian continues to pose a threat to those areas.

As the storm progresses, the governor will lift evacuation orders in coordination with local law enforcement and emergency management officials.

The governor also restored local officials’ authority over school schedules and government office schedules in Beaufort, Jasper, and Colleton counties.

All Lowcountry school districts, including Charleston, Berkeley Colleton, Dorchester and Williamsburg will remain closed on Friday.

